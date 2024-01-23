Watch CBS News

Why high turnout will be key for Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley's campaign depends on high voter turnout in the New Hampshire primary to remain competitive with Donald Trump, according to Politico's Lisa Kashinsky, who joins CBS News' Fin Gomez in New Hampshire.
