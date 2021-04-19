Why great white sharks are a mystery to scientists The great white may be the ocean's most feared fish, but scientists say there are more questions than answers when it comes to the sharks. National Geographic Magazine takes a deeper dive into the world of the great white in its July issue, as part of the magazine's "Summer of Sharks," highlighting a different species each month. Photographer Brian Skerry joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share how he captures his up-close shots of sharks and explain why the great whites remain a mystery and aren't as scary as they seem.