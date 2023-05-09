Watch CBS News

Why experts say mammograms should start at age 40

A task force of experts is now recommending that most women start screening for breast cancer at age 40. Dr. Sarah Friedewald, chief of breast imaging at Northwestern Medicine, joins us to discuss the lowered age threshold.
