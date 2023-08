Why Donald Trump is facing a RICO charge originally meant for Mafia A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, has indicted former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen of his associates for election fraud, racketeering and other charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman discusses why Trump and his co-defendants are being prosecuted under same RICO Act used against the Mafia.