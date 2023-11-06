Watch CBS News

Why do AI image generators give biased results?

Artificial intelligence-powered image generators can return biased or stereotypical results, researchers say. Stanford University AI researchers Ria Kalluri and Myra Cheng join CBS News to examine why, and what can be done to fix it.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.