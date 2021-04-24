Live

Why didn't Clinton concede in front of supporters

Hillary Clinton's campaign chair told supporters at her campaign headquarters the race was too close to call, but not long after, Donald Trump said Clinton called her to concede. Why the mixed messages? CBSN's political panel discusses.
