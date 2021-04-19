Live

Watch CBSN Live

Why didn't AG step out of Clinton email probe entirely?

Attorney General Loretta Lynch will not decide if charges will be filed over Hillary Clinton's private email server. The Justice Department now says career prosecutors will have the final say. An official says Lynch made that decision before her impromptu meeting with Bill Clinton. CBS News Justice reporter Paula Reid joins "CBS This Morning" to explain what's behind the attorney general's decision not to recuse herself from the Clinton email investigation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.