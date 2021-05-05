Live

Why did Trump make a deal with Democrats?

President Trump made a deal with the top two congressional Democrats, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, on government funding, much to the dismay of Republican leaders. Washington Post political reporter James Hohmann joins CBSN to discuss.
