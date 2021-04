Why did the #neverTrump movement fail? Donald Trump swept all five states that voted in Tuesday's primaries. This comes days after rivals Ted Cruz and John Kasich are attempting to use a late alliance to stop the billionaire. But is it too little, too late? Republican strategist Hogan Gidley, CBS News Senior Political Editor Steve Chaggaris, and Democratic strategist Lynda Tran join Josh Elliott to break down the path ahead.