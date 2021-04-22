Live

Why Clinton campaign feels good about VP debate

Bloomerg politics co-managing editor John Heilemann tells Scott Pelley why the Clinton campaign feels positive about Tim Kaine's debate performance, and gives a preview of Sunday's showdown between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
