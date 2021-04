Why children’s vision issues are often overlooked About 40 percent of Americans are nearsighted and more than a third of teens and pre-teens are affected. Both the rate and severity are up from the early 1970s, but many children don’t get the right eye exams. Dr. Anne Sumers, practicing ophthalmologist and spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss why it’s important to test your kids before they go back to school.