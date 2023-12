Why Bridget Ziegler faces call to resign from the Sarasota County School Board Florida's Sarasota County School Board voted Tuesday to recommend the resignation of Bridget Ziegler, the outspoken co-founder of the conservative parents group Moms for Liberty and wife of Republican Party state chairman Christian Ziegler. Max Greenwood, a senior political correspondent for the Miami Herald, joins CBS News with his latest reporting on the allegations against the Zieglers.