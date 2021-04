Why Bernie Sanders needs to win New York to have a chance Bernie Sanders has won a handful of states in the past month, but he is still far behind rival Hillary Clinton in delegates. On Tuesday, New Yorkers will head to the polls in a tightening democratic race. Although Clinton is leading in her home state of New York, Sanders still has momentum from previous wins. With analysis, CBSN's Jamie Yuccas speaks with Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and political contributor Lynda Tran.