Why being a workaholic is bad for you and the boss You might be a workaholic if you're watching this from the office while answering emails, eating breakfast, writing a report and listening to a conference call. More than 1,000 people responded to a new CBSThisMorning.com survey, and 38 percent said they fit that label. The Energy Project founder and CEO Tony Schwartz joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how to make smarter choices at the office.