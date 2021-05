Why author Jonathan Franzen fell in love with birds – and protecting them Exactly 100 years ago Saturday, the U.S. government passed a groundbreaking law to protect migratory birds that fly across the Atlantic. To mark the anniversary, National Geographic Magazine helped declare 2018 "The Year of the Bird." It kicked off the observance with an essay from acclaimed author Jonathan Franzen, who's also a bird lover and a conservationist. Alex Wagner reports.