Why are men afraid to talk about sexual harassment? The #MeToo movement is not only bringing the issue of sexual harassment to light, but also highlighting what role men have in the discussion. For decades, author and educator Jackson Katz has called on men to set the tone and speak out. Katz, founder and president of MVP Strategies who provides sexual harassment and violence training for several sports teams and the military, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why violence against women is a men's issue, what men can do to change the social norms of male culture, and why it's crucial for men to speak up.