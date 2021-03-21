Live

Why are Broadway tickets so expensive?

The Tony Awards end another successful season on Broadway, but not a cheap one. Ticket prices have gone up 21 percent since the end or the recession. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger explains why the prices are so high.
