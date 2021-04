Why allergy season is getting longer, more intense Pollen is expected to pile up early this year. Higher temperatures, more rain and El Niño winds may contribute to a perfect storm for allergies. Experts believe climate change is making the season about three weeks longer and more intense. Dr. Neeta Ogden, allergist and spokesperson for the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss who could expect the worst allergies and how to prepare.