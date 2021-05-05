Live

Why "500-year" floods aren't as rare as you think

Hurricane Irma comes just two weeks after Hurricane Harvey brought "500-year" rainfall to parts of Houston. The U.S. has experienced at least 24 of these so-called "500-year" rain events since 2010. Kris Van Cleave reports.
