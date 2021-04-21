Live

Why 1 in 2 employees would leave their job

A new report says that 1 in 2 employees would leave their current job. Fifty-two percent would leave their current job while 48 percent are actively seeking another job. Vera Gibbons, consumer analyst at GasBuddy.com, joins CBSN to break down why.
