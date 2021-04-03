Live

Who were Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi?

CBS News has learned more about the two gunmen who were killed in Sunday night's attack on a Muhammed art event in Texas. As Ben Tracy reports, those who knew Nadir Soofi and Elton Simpson say they never thought the men could attempt such violence.
