Who might the Senate let Obama replace Antonin Scalia with? After the sudden death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia on Saturday, there's been a growing fight over his replacement. President Barack Obama needs the Senate's approval to elect a nominee on the Supreme Court. His choice could shift the conservative balance in the court; however, many Republicans vow to block Obama's pick, no matter who that may be. With more, CBS News' Jan Crawford joins CBSN.