Live

Watch CBSN Live

Who Killed Rachael DelTondo?

A man on police radar for the shooting death of a school teacher is convicted of murder in a different case. Both times the victims had been out for ice cream. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.