Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group? Yevgeny Prigozhin, the powerful mercenary leader, was a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, earning the moniker "Putin's chef." He rose from criminal convict in the 1980s, to well-connected Kremlin caterer in the 2000s. That all changed this week when he turned his forces against the Kremlin, marching on Moscow before a peace deal was brokered. Ramy Inocencio has more.