Who is Steve Bannon, Trump's new campaign CEO?

Before Donald Trump appointed him to head up his troubled campaign, Bannon was the executive chairman of the conservative Breitbart News. And before that? He's had an eclectic mix of jobs, including Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood film producer.
