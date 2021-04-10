Live

Who is House Speaker Paul Ryan?

Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, was sworn in as speaker of the House early Thursday. Here's a look back at his political career -- from his start in the House, to his chairmanship of the budget committee, to his vice presidential bid.
