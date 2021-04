Who is Harold Henthorn? Brian Maass, CBS 4 Denver's investigative reporter, has spent years following the story of Harold Henthorn and the questions surrounding the mysterious deaths of both his wives: Lynn, who was crushed under a car in 1995, and Toni, who fell to her death in Rocky Mountain National Park in 2012. Maass discusses some of what he has learned with "48 Hours"' Peter Van Sant.