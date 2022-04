Who is eligible to get the COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid? Stockpiles of COVID-19 treatments like Paxlovid antiviral pills have been sitting on shelves, unused. The White House is launching a new push to make people more aware of them and make the drugs available at more pharmacies. Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, the director of health at the St. Louis City Department of Health, joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with a look at who is eligible to get a prescription.