Who is Duane Davis, the suspect arrested in Tupac's murder? Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. A grand jury indicted Duane Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. Journalist Lena Nozizwe, who has followed the investigation on her podcast "Tupac's Murder Was His Case," joins CBS News to unpack Davis' relationship with Shakur.