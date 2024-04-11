Watch CBS News

Who could win the 2024 Masters Tournament?

Five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods will compete against 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm, and 2022 victor Scottie Scheffler, in the 2024 Masters Tournament, which kicks off Thursday. CBS News' Omar Villafranca has the latest on golf's biggest match.
