Live

Watch CBSN Live

Who benefits most from the GOP tax plan?

Congressional Republicans are expected to approve a plan this week to overhaul the tax system. Elaine Quijano spoke with CBS News political analyst Jamelle Bouie about who benefits most from the tax plan.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.