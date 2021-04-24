Who are Trump's controversial picks for his White House team? President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce more Cabinet appointments next week. Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is the leading candidate for secretary of state. Former Goldman Sachs executive Steve Mnuchin will be tapped for treasury secretary, and the new commerce secretary will likely be billionaire investor Wilbur Ross. Trump also announced Friday three picks to his national security team. Weijia Jiang reports.