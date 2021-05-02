Live

White House warns Syria over chemical weapons

The White House says Syria will pay a "heavy price" if the regime engages in another chemical weapon attack. CBS News White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan joins CBSN with more on what prompted the warning.
