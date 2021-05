White House vaccination coordinator says role of primary care doctors will be "even more critical" in next phase President Biden set a new goal of administering at least one vaccine dose to 70% of U.S. adults by the Fourth of July. Dr. Bechara Choucair, the White House COVID Response Team's vaccination coordinator, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the next phase and the expanding role of primary care doctors.