White House unveils new strategy to tackle rising domestic terrorism threat

Biden administration officials are outlining plans to tackle the threat of domestic terrorism. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, USA Today White House correspondent Courtney Subramanian, and Stephanie Murray, author of Politico's "Morning Score" newsletter, join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on what law enforcement officials said during a hearing on the Capitol riot, and details on the upcoming talks between President Biden and Vladimir Putin.
