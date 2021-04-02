Live

Watch CBSN Live

White House, U.S. Capitol hit by power outage

Widespread power outages darkened the White House, the U.S. Capitol and other parts of Washington, D.C. An official says a power surge at a Maryland power facility may have been the cause. CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.
