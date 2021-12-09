White House touts economic wins as inflation persists The Biden administration is focused on improved unemployment numbers as Americans still feel the impacts of inflation. Plus, the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled against former President Trump, who is trying to block the House January 6 committee from accessing White House documents. CBS News senior Washington correspondent Major Garrett, Wall Street Journal Capitol Hill reporter Siobhan Hughes and Politico congressional reporter Nicholas Wu join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.