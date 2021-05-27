White House to propose historic $6 trillion budget for 2022 President Biden touted the country's economic growth during a speech in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday. He's set to propose a $6 trillion dollar budget proposal for 2022 on Friday. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin-Huey Burns, Politico White House correspondent Natasha Korecki, and Axios congressional reporter Alayna Treene join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on that plus the latest on infrastructure negotiations, and the Senate battle over the January 6 commission.