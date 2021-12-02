White House to announce new COVID-19 measures after first U.S. Omicron case reported The Biden administration is set to announce new measures Thursday aimed at curbing COVID-19 after the first-known U.S. case of the Omicron variant was reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the individual who tested positive for the newly discovered variant recently returned to Northern California after taking a trip to South Africa. According to health officials, the individual is vaccinated and displaying mild symptoms. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta joins CBSN AM with more.