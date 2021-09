White House tackles rising prices, fuel supply issues With rising inflation threatening the U.S. economic recovery, the White House is taking steps to reduce consumer prices on meat and combatting fuel supply shortages impacting states hit by Hurricane Ida. Politico's senior editor for standards & ethics, Anita Kumar, and Los Angeles Times White House reporter Eli Stokols join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details on that and the risk of a government shutdown.