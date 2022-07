White House says Pres. Biden will perform duties remotely after contracting COVID-19 The White House says President Joe Biden has "very mild symptoms" after he tested positive for COVID-19. Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, John Moore, Associated Press White House reporter Chris Megerian, and CBS News Political Reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns discuss the president's condition and the precautions being taken at the White House.