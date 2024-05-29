White House says deadly Rafah attack didn't cross Biden's "red line" for Israel Israel is shifting blame for the strike on Rafah that killed dozens in a tent camp to a secondary explosion that they say could have caused a fire in the camp. On Tuesday, the White House said the latest civilian deaths in Gaza had not crossed the "red line" President Biden warned would cause the U.S. to withhold weapons from Israel. Former DHS assistant secretary for counterterrorism Samantha Vinograd joined CBS News to discuss the situation in Gaza.