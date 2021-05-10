Live

White House responds to criticisms from Jeff Flake, John McCain

At Wednesday's White House press briefing, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders fielded questions about criticisms from Arizona Republican Sens. Jeff Flake and John McCain about President Trump's treatment of the press. Flake had just delivered a speech on the Senate floor comparing the terms Mr. Trump uses to criticize the press to those of Josef Stalin. McCain wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post telling the president to "stop attacking the press."
