White House refuses to put conditions on weapons for Israel after aid workers killed National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby rebuffed questions Tuesday about the United States' continued military assistance for Israel, even after an IDF strike killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza. "You want us to hang some sort of condition over their neck," Kirby said, "And what I'm telling you is, that we continue to work with the Israelis to make sure that they are as precise as they can be and that more aid is getting in. And we're gonna continue to take that approach."