White House records show gap in Trump's call log, daily diary for January 6 CBS News and the Washington Post have obtained White House records of former President Trump's activities on the day of the insurrection, revealing a nearly eight-hour gap in his call log and daily diary. The unaccounted-for period of time raises questions about what he was doing while the attack unfolded and how he was communicating with others. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, who broke the story with Bob Woodward of The Washington Post, reports on what they found, and Stephen Gillers, a professor at NYU School of Law, joined CBS News to discuss their findings and a ruling from a federal judge in a civil case that Trump "more likely than not" committed crimes as Congress was confirming the 2020 election results.