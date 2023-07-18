White House reacts to North Korea detaining U.S. soldier A U.S. soldier is being detained in North Korea after officials said he crossed over into the country "willfully and without authorization." The soldier had been released from military detention and was being escorted out of South Korea, but he somehow joined a tour group after going through airport security. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has the latest on how the Biden administration is responding to the situation.