White House press secretary: "Nothing has changed" on timeline of getting troops out of Afghanistan by August 31 White House press secretary Jen Psaki held a briefing Thursday at the White House shortly after President Biden addressed the nation about the attacks in Kabul that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghan civilians. Psaki said the U.S. is still on track to withdraw troops by August 31. Watch her briefing.