White House press secretary on Biden's poor polling: "Americans are gonna feel how they feel" White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to a question about the accuracy of polling and the bad poll numbers President Biden has been getting during Monday's press briefing. "We're not gonna change the minds of Americans," Jean-Pierre said. "I get that. Americans are gonna feel how they feel and we're gonna respect that … What I can tell you is how we see things. And we believe experience, this president having experience to get things done, is important."