White House preps for economic numbers and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faces backlash for trip The White House is trying to play down the chance of a recession, as economic reports are set to be released soon. Meanwhile, Rep. Nancy Pelosi is looking to be the first speaker of the House to visit Taiwan since 1997, but President Biden has cautioned against the trip. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down what's on the economic agenda and the pushback on Pelosi's trip.