Blinken says too many Palestinians have been killed, praises humanitarian pauses U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Israel's agreeing to daily humanitarian pauses in its offensive in northern Gaza, but said Friday more needs to be done. "Far too many Palestinians have been killed. Far too many who suffered these past weeks, and we want to do everything possible to prevent harm to them and to maximize the assistance that gets to them," Blinken said, speaking in New Delhi. CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson has more on this and other news from the White House.